Michaela Shiffrin has split from longtime coach Jeff Lucky

January 19, 2022
Eileen Curry

Jeff Lackey (right) and Michaela Shiffrin (left) no longer work together.

The Olympics are just around the corner — and they’ll start in less than two weeks. Final preparations for the athletes are underway. Insomnia? Can not be used by anyone. Therefore, it is surprising that ski star Michaela Schiffrin (26) has announced her split from one of her longtime coaches Jeff Lackey (42) at this point in the season. This was reported through the online portal “Skiing”.

After six years together, the two’s adventure ends abruptly. The Canadian has been active recently as a speed coach for the American. Collie Oliver, 31, is new to the Top Skater Today team. As a former skating rift, who worked exclusively at home in technical disciplines, he should not continue the work of his predecessor. This may be one reason why American Alpine manager Jesse Hunt has announced that Shiffrin will benefit more from regular training for the American women’s sprinter in the near future.

