Michaela Shiffrin has split from longtime coach Jeff Lucky

Attention ski lovers! Take quizzes and write skate racing now

The 2021/2022 ski season really begins, and with it the newly launched “Blick Ski Trophy”: answer questions, write ski races and crown yourself as a ski champion. Numerous prizes are waiting for you.

To participate in the “Blick Ski Trophy”, search for the trophy icon on the mobile and desktop versions or go directly to skitrophy.ws.blick.ch.

Have fun and good luck!