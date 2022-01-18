Michaela Shiffrin has split from longtime coach Jeff Lucky

Jeff Lackey (right) and Michaela Shiffrin (left) no longer work together.
The Olympics are just around the corner — and they’ll start in less than two weeks. Final preparations for the athletes are underway. Insomnia? Can not be used by anyone. Therefore, it is surprising that ski star Michaela Schiffrin (26) has announced her split from one of her longtime coaches Jeff Lackey (42) at this point in the season. This was reported through the online portal “Skiing”.
After six years together, the two’s adventure ends abruptly. The Canadian has been active recently as a speed coach for the American. Collie Oliver, 31, is new to the Top Skater Today team. As a former skating rift, who worked exclusively at home in technical disciplines, he should not continue the work of his predecessor. This may be one reason why American Alpine manager Jesse Hunt has announced that Shiffrin will benefit more from regular training for the American women’s sprinter in the near future.
The multidisciplinary athlete wants to compete in all disciplines at the Olympic Games in Beijing. Exceptional talent has medal opportunities all around. You have already triumphed at least once in all disciplines. (tusk)
Attention ski lovers! Take quizzes and write skate racing now
The 2021/2022 ski season really begins, and with it the newly launched “Blick Ski Trophy”: answer questions, write ski races and crown yourself as a ski champion. Numerous prizes are waiting for you.
To participate in the “Blick Ski Trophy”, search for the trophy icon on the mobile and desktop versions or go directly to skitrophy.ws.blick.ch.
Have fun and good luck!
The 2021/2022 ski season really begins, and with it the newly launched “Blick Ski Trophy”: answer questions, write ski races and crown yourself as a ski champion. Numerous prizes are waiting for you.
To participate in the “Blick Ski Trophy”, search for the trophy icon on the mobile and desktop versions or go directly to skitrophy.ws.blick.ch.
Have fun and good luck!
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”