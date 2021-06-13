Michael Packard reports what it was like inside a humpback whale

Lobster Diver Reports Eaten – So It Was Inside a Humpback Whale

Michael Packard, who claims he was swallowed by a whale while hunting lobsters, announced the details of his incident on the Internet platform Reddit. His son Jacob answered the questions of his users.

At Questionnaire “Ask me anything” Lobster hunter Michael Packard told Reddit about his drama. It was swallowed by a humpback whale on Friday.

His wife and owner children It would have been his “last thoughts” when he was inside the humpback whale. The whale suddenly came from behind, then sensed it and disappeared from its throat. He could smell or feel something because his diving suit was protecting him and he was wearing a diving mask as well.

He couldn’t see anything because it was completely dark. Packard’s main concern was that he would either suffocate or drown. The diver felt that the whale was moving and probably swam a few meters with him. His body was pressed into the water. At first, the biggest fear was that a shark attacked him.

His impression was that the whale finally got rid of him, the foreign body, by moving his head and tongue. When he spat, he saw nothing but white mist and then a humpback whale’s fin swimming out from it.

Already survived

In his job as a lobster fisherman, he regularly dives, from time to time he also sees whales, but from a distance. They usually keep a distance between themselves.

This wasn’t the first time Michael Packard had survived a dramatic event. He actually survived a plane crash, his son reported, and a scar on his back still testifies to this today. And the fact that there are surprises underwater is nothing new: He once found a body while diving, Packard reported.

(t-online / wan)

Thank you for ♥ Would you like to support Watson and the press? learn more (You will be redirected to complete the payment) 5 Swiss francs 15 Swiss francs 25 Swiss francs else

Whalers are especially after these whales 1/8 Whalers are especially after these whales Two orcas visit surfers in Norway You may also be interested in:

Subscribe to our newsletter