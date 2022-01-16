Michael Kachki: Stifterverband under new leadership

The Board of Directors of the Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft was elected on Thursday: its next chairman will be the former CEO of the ZEISS Group, Professor Michael Kachke. The new administration will consist of Secretary-General Dr. Volker Mayer Jockel, Deputy Secretary-General Andrea Frank and Commercial Director Matthias Schulz.

Qualified physicist Kashki is a member of several supervisory bodies, including Bosch, Heinkel and Deutsche Telekom. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), where he also teaches medical technology, and is a member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina. Michael Kachki was a member of the Science Council until 2020. “Michael Kachki is unparalleled in the symbiosis of business and science,” commented Professor Andreas Barner, outgoing chairperson of Stifterverband.

Barner has shaped the Stifterverband business for nearly ten years. As a member and co-chair of the High-Tech Forum, he accompanied the further development of the Federal Government’s high-tech strategy, and thus German research and innovation policy with recommendations for action.

The future Secretary-General, Mayer Göckel, has been with Stifterverband since 1999 and has been Deputy Secretary-General since 2005. He succeeds the Secretary-General, Professor Andreas Schluetter.

In recent years, the focus of program work led by Meyer-Guckel has been on digitizing universities and improving knowledge transfer. Andrea Frank has been working for Stifterverband since 2006. She is Head of Scientific Work, Deputy Head of Programs and Finance in Berlin, and has already been a member of the extended board of directors.