Michael Gerber becomes the new TV reporter for Great Britain

After training as a primary and secondary teacher, Michael Gerber completed his MA in History, Political Science, Journalism and Communication at the Universities of Bern and Fribourg. After graduating in 1998, he began his journalistic career as a regional and national editor at “Berner Zeitung”. In 2001 he moved to the news magazine Facts, where he worked as an editor in the Bundestag.
He is now moving to Great Britain in the spring of 2022, replacing Henriette Engbersen, who is returning to Switzerland. Michael Gerber: “I am looking forward to this new challenge – with so many big issues in a diverse country: How are things going after Brexit? How do England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales look forward – together or separately? And how do we see the future of US.” The Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations if Queen Elizabeth II someday retires from office and life? Lots of exciting topics to look forward to.”
