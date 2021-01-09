Michael Apted, a versatile director known for the ‘Up’ series, has passed away at the age of 79

Michael Aptide, a versatile director whose films have been as diverse as the James Bond movie “The World Is Not Enough” and the biographical drama “Gorilla in the Mist” and “Daughter of the Coal Mine”, which left his most lasting imprint with the documentary series “Father”, which continued The life of a group of Britons in intermittent periods that lasted seven years for more than half a century, on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, he was 79 years old.

His agent in the United States, Roy Ashton, confirmed the death but did not specify the cause.

Mr. Aptide, a British national, was a researcher at Granada TV in England when he helped select the 14 children, all 7, who became the subject of “Seven Up!” , The first documentary in the series “Up,” which he directed Paul Almond It was shown on British television in 1964.

The movie was intended to be a one-off, but Mr. Ebtde caught the ball seven years later (more or less), as the director of “7 Plus Seven”, which was broadcast in England in the late 1970’s as he did the same interview as Children, now on stage. More sophisticated than life.

Then came “21 Up” in 1977, and “28 Up” in 1984 and so forth, with new installments coming every seven years, all directed by Mr. Aptide. “63 Up” was released in 2019.