World

Mexican border – US President Biden’s setback in the Supreme Court

August 25, 2021
Esmond Barker
Border with Mexico – Setback for US President Biden in the Supreme Court – News – SRF

  • The administration of US President Joe Biden suffered a setback in the country’s Supreme Court.
  • It has to reintroduce the “stay in Mexico” immigration policy to former US President Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court refused to block an injunction from another court. This obliges the government to reintroduce the “stay in Mexico” immigration law of the government of former US President Donald Trump.

Hearings again in Mexico

Specifically, the problem is that asylum seekers from Latin America must wait again in Mexico for their hearing. Joe Biden had overturned this ruling at the beginning of his term in office. Texas and Missouri sued this.

The Department of Homeland Security announced: It regrets the Supreme Court’s decision and will continue to appeal the court’s decision.


SRF News 4, 25.08.2021, 05:30;


