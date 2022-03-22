Metroid Dread leaves behind other parts of the series – A quick look at the UK charts – The Tower

Another week has passed and of course we are taking a look again at the UK charts last week. However, we don’t want to simply pray out of their situation again today, but above all a point of view Metroid dread Judge. According to the latest numbers, the title is now the third best-selling title in the UK compared to all other Metroid parts. If you just look at the 2D branches, it’s even the best-selling Metroid game of all time, although it should be mentioned that this is based solely on physical sales. Other than that, the list is filled with great games, which you can see below:

(1.) Gran Turismo 7

(3.) Elden Ring

(2) WWE 2K22 (5.) Pokémon Legends: Arseus

(26) Pokemon Radiant Diamond (17.) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (4.) West forbidden horizon (NEW) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (New Entry) Pokemon Shining Pearl (NEW) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

What titles are you missing from the list?