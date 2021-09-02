The Met Office has announced that Britain’s next storms will be named after a self-confessed weather observer, a “lightning-fast” goalkeeper and a daughter who “leaves a trail of devastation”.

The names were taken from more than 10,000 suggestions submitted to the Met Office for the strongest weather systems for the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands over the next year.

The first storm of the year, which will run from September 2021 to the end of August 2022, will be Arwen, a name believed to be of Welsh origin and made famous through JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books.

Kim, Logan, Robbie and Dudley are among the names chosen by the Met Office, along with the Met Eireann and the Dutch national weather forecast service, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

A Met Office spokesperson said Kim was nominated in recognition of the nearby and recognized “hiccup” weather observer, while Logan, a name of Scottish origin, was nominated by several parents and grandparents, including the grandson of a male tornado-stricken. Someone else is “lightning fast” when he plays as a goalkeeper.

Ruby makes the final cut after being nominated by a pet owner whose cat “comes and acts like a storm” and a parent whose “daughter leaves a trail of devastation” when she enters the house.

Dudley suggested seven more names starting with the letter D to top a Twitter poll after being sent in by a couple who will share Dudley’s last name when they marry in 2022.

Other names on the list—that do not use names beginning with Q, U, X, Y, or Z—include Barra, Corrie, Eunice, Franklin, Gladys, Herman, Imani, Jack, Meabh, Nasim, Olwen, Pol, Sean, Tinky And Virgil and Williamian.

The storm naming – now in its seventh year in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands – is designed to raise awareness of the potential impact of severe weather and help people stay safe and protect themselves and their property before the storm hits.

Storms are given a title if they are expected to cause a moderate or severe impact from strong winds, rain, or snow.

In the 2020-21 storm season, the UK was hit by five storms called the Met Office, the last of which – Storm Everett It sweeps across the southern regions of England and Wales in late July, with gusty winds and some constant rain, after the warmest July 5th in British history.

In Europe, heavy rains caused in July Major floods in GermanyBelgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The floods killed at least 184 people in Germany and 38 in Belgium and destroyed homes, roads, railways and shops.

“We’re all aware of some of the severe weather that Europe and the world have experienced in the past few months, and we’re working to use every tool we have at our disposal to ensure the public is aware of the potential risks,” said Will Lang, head of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Warning at the Met Office. And naming storms is just one way to do it.”

“Storms are not confined to national borders – it makes sense to give such extreme weather events common names,” said Gerard van der Steenhoven, director general of KNMI.

