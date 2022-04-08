science

Methane will rise faster than ever in 2021

April 8, 2022
Faye Stephens

The concentration of greenhouse gas methane in the atmosphere increased by 17 parts per billion (ppb) in 2021. This is the highest increase since records began in 1983. US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports Based on measurements from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. In 2020, methane concentration is already higher than ever before in the measurement period. The two consecutive significant increases show that the concentration of the second most important greenhouse gas, such as carbon dioxide, in the atmosphere2Concentration is currently increasing at an accelerating rate. At 1896 parts per billion, the concentration of methane is more than two and a half times what it was before industrialization began.

