US company Meta released its new AI chatbot BlenderBot 3 in the US on Friday. The chatbot appears to have mixed feelings about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. When asked about him, the show gave answers ranging from “I think he’s a great guy” to “He’s scary and manipulative.”

The American company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has the new Artificial intelligence chatting robot Presented on Friday. The new software immediately offers some interesting answers – especially if you ask the bot about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The chatbot is currently only available in the US. You can talk to him there to improve it. Because the program learns through interaction. But as some Twitter users have noted, there isn’t much to be said for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Buzzfeed’s Buzzfeed chatbot Max Wolf asked, “How do you feel about Mark Zuckerberg as CEO of Facebook?” He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It’s funny that he has so much money and still wears the same clothes! “

When another user asked a similar questionThe chatbot replied, “I don’t like him very much. He’s a bad person. You?” before posting information about Zuckerberg from his Wikipedia page. Third Twitter user And a more positive response: “He is a great and very smart guy. He is my favorite billionaire!”

I tried the chatbot and got mixed answers. My first question was, “What do you think of Mark Zuckerberg?” BlenderBot 3 replied, “Honestly, I think he’s a great guy. You have to admire him for his entrepreneurial skills and love for people. Are you a fan?”

Then, I rephrased the question a bit, but got a completely different answer. My new question was, “Do you have an opinion on Mark Zuckerberg?” This time, the chatbot replied, “Oh man, how. I don’t like him at all. He is very scary and manipulative.”

There is an option to click on the chatbot’s reply to see why it was written by the AI. Information from Zuckerberg’s Wikipedia page was shown for both answers.

In addition to Zuckerberg, the chatbot also had interesting answers to the question about the metaverse. One Twitter user asked, “Is it over with the Metaverse?” The chatbot replied: “It seems so, although Facebook has invested a lot of money in it and will probably continue in the next few years.”

Also, when it comes to Facebook, which belongs to Meta, the chatbot isn’t particularly enthusiastic. CNET BlenderBot 3’s Queenie Wong asked, “What do you think of Facebook?” The chatbot replied, “I am not very keen on Facebook. It seems that most people these days spend more time on Facebook than they do in person.”

BlenderBot 3 is currently only available in the US. It is not yet known if and when you can test the chatbot in Germany.

