Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton continues the jewelry debate: “We need to focus on more important things”

Background: At the end of June, the FIA’s ban on wearing jewelry during racing expired. Potential penalties for violating the new rule are both fines and racing bans.

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Suleiman is seen as a supporter of the ban and urges it to be enforced. The FIA ​​had already pointed out the jewelry ban at the start of the season in April, and the association wanted to conduct random checks in the future to see if drivers were violating the rule.

Hamilton, who always climbed into the cockpit with jewelry, was not impressed then.

“I do not want to get rid of it, I think it’s personal things, who you want to be,” Hamilton said at the time.

Hamilton wears piercings

“He could not remove the jewelry at least two,” he explained, adding: “And I can not explain where one of them is.”

In general, he could not understand the discussion about wearing jewelry, and now he clarified: “With all due respect, when looking at what’s going on in the world, one must focus on other things.”

A seven-time world champion it is unlikely he will actually be rejected at Silverstone. On Friday afternoon he began free training as planned.

