Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton continues the jewelry debate: “We need to focus on more important things”

Background: At the end of June, the FIA’s ban on wearing jewelry during racing expired. Potential penalties for violating the new rule are both fines and racing bans.
Hamilton, who always climbed into the cockpit with jewelry, was not impressed then.
British G.P.
Big update package: Russell now expects the Mercedes to be on par
10 minutes ago
Hamilton wears piercings
“He could not remove the jewelry at least two,” he explained, adding: “And I can not explain where one of them is.”
In general, he could not understand the discussion about wearing jewelry, and now he clarified: “With all due respect, when looking at what’s going on in the world, one must focus on other things.”
Mercedes driver Russell reveals: This is the relationship with Hamilton
Formula 1
Formula 1: Project Rack (H) Alpine wants women in diversity
Yesterday at 12:26
British G.P.
The weather chaos determines the start of Silverstone – Potas won the first workout
2 hours ago
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”