Mercedes-Benz: For $60 a month, there’s more horsepower—and that’s not all Switzerland is about

Mercedes Benz For $60 a month, there’s more horsepower—and that’s not what Switzerland is about In the US, drivers of Mercedes-Benz electric cars can unlock more horsepower for a monthly fee. Such a subscription is not possible in Switzerland. published Apr 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm

With Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, such as the EQE 350, customers in the US can unlock more horsepower for an additional cost. imago / MiS photos So for $60 a month, that’s about 60 more horsepower. imago / MiS photos Instead of paying monthly, customers can also pay annually or make a one-time payment. imago / MiS photos Such contributions are not possible in Switzerland – the reason is that the emission values ​​are recorded when the car is recovered and may not be changed afterwards. Photographs by Imago/Rene Trout

In the United States, owners of Mercedes electric vehicles can purchase additional horsepower.

There are several subscription models to offer, but annual payment is also possible.

However, such contributions are not possible in Switzerland due to stricter emissions laws.

In the United States it can e-Mercedes owners paid monthlyIf you are not satisfied with the performance of your electric car and want a little more horsepower. You don’t even have to go to a workshop for this – as CNN Business wrote, subscriptions can be activated directly through the Mercedes software update.

$90 per month for 80 HP

There are a variety of subscriptions to choose from: Some cars get 60 horsepower more for $60 a month, and other models add a whopping 80 horsepower for $90 a month. If you’re not a fan of monthly payments, you can also switch to an annual payment or even a one-time payment: For example, if you own a Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 and make a one-time payment of $1,950, the car has 348 horsepower instead of the standard 288. .

Whoever is now hoping for an energy upgrade as the owner of an all-electric Mercedes-Benz in this country has been out of luck. As Tycho Hegele, media spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Switzerland, told 20 Minuten, such a show was in It is impossible to legally enforce it in Switzerland. Because when you buy and redeem a car, values ​​such as the number of horsepower and emissions are recorded. A subsequent change of these values ​​without retrieving the vehicle again violates the law.

If you want a warm ass, you have to pay

Such upgrades are a booming business for automakers. Mercedes isn’t the only manufacturer offering upgrades or even new features through “over the air” updates, such as new software and features brought to mobile phones. Tesla has in the past about Additional functions to help drive even on the longer run through software downloads. In some countries, BMW meanwhile offers an advantage It is allowed to use already installed seat warmers A monthly payment must be made for this as well.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

View comments