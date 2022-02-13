Top News

Men’s hockey in Beijing – Finland, Sweden and USA quarterfinals – Canada not yet – sport

February 13, 2022
Jordan Lambert
Men's Ice Hockey in Beijing – Finland, Sweden & USA Quarterfinals – Canada Not yet


Group C: Finland 4-3 Sweden Aid

Group C’s best match between Finland and Sweden went into extra time, ending with a better result for the teams involved. Both qualified directly for the quarterfinals, with the Finns leading the team to a 4: 3 victory and the Swedish team with seven points to become the best group runners-up. SCL Tigers’ Harry Besonen scored the winning goal 62 minutes later for Finns, who had previously trailed 3-0 after three Swedish power play goals.

Group C: Slovakia 5-2 Latvia

Slovakia finished third in Group C, beating Latvia 5-2. Lawson striker Ronald Kenneth was concerned about the Latvians’ 1-1 draw in the 16th minute. However, in the middle third, the Slovaks came out on top with a two-goal lead and did not let this snatch the advantage.

Group A: USA 3-2 Germany

After the victories over China and Canada, the United States also won its third preliminary round match and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Germany. Pyongyang’s finalist Patrick Hager gave them a 1-0 lead 2 minutes later. After that, the American favorites took command of the game. Nathan Smith’s 3-1 lead in the 43rd minute eventually made a decisive difference. Tom Kühnhackl’s goal in the 58th minute opened the scoring, but Bern’s Dominic Cohen could not equalize again.

Group A: China 0-5 Canada

Despite an unbeaten run in the group stage, Canada missed out on a chance to advance directly to the quarterfinals. 6 points is not enough for maple leaves. The game against the host without a chance was already decided after 10 minutes and Eric O’Dell’s 3-0. In the quarterfinal qualifiers, the fight will take place again on Tuesday.


SRF Two, “Beijing Live”, February 13, 2022, 2:55 am;


