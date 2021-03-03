Melting Commander JC advances on Schaffhausen

Lausanne Auchi – GC 1: 1 Brack.ch Challenge League, 23. Runde, Season 20/21 02.03.2021

In Round 23 of the Challenge League, second-placed Schaffhausen cut the lead over captain JC from six to four points.

While Schaffhausen won 2-0 at home against Kriens, Hobbers earned points from the Lausanne-O’Shea stadium for the first time this season. In Lausanne, Zurich came early with a pretty header from Brazilian Leo Bonatini, but just three minutes later, Guy Mpienza equalized with the distraction factor. It stayed at 1: 1.

For FC Thun, the instant recovery has gone further. At Araw, the Bernese Oberlanders made up 0-2 within five minutes early in the second half. Shortly before the end, however, Araw needed only two minutes to drive away to 4: 2 for the final score. Philipp Stoelkovic and Marco Oratori met with a wrong penalty kick. Both came an hour later.

There were also goals in quick succession at Schaffhausen. In the six minutes shortly before the break, Jetmire Krasnicki – his twelfth goal of the season – Uruguayan Rodrigo Bolero, the top scorer in the Challenge League, scored a goal.

Arau – Thon 4: 2 (2: 0). Horisberger SR. Goals: Meda 7 1-0. 37. Almeida 2-0. 59- Shehadeh 2: 1. 63- Bergsma (counter-goal) 2-2. 89.Stoyelkovic 3-2 90. Aratore (penalty kick) 4: 2.- Notes: Rüdlin (Thun) nineteenth shooting.

Neuchâtel Zamax – Chiasso 2: 1 (0: 1). SR TRX. Goals: 11. Morganella 0-1. 50. Missing 1: 1. 54 Dominguez 1-2. – Statements: Shot 23 from after Bahloul (Chiasso).

Schaffhausen-Kriens 2-0 (2-0). – SR Shirley. Goals: 40 Krasnicki 1-0 45. Bolero 2-0. Notes: Goalkeeper Bruger (Kriens) blocked Mukic for a wrong penalty kick. 67 shot from post by Sessolo (Kriens).

Lausanne O’Shea Stadium – Grasshoppers 1: 1 (1: 1). Wolfensberger SR. The Ripper: 18. Bonatini 0: 1. 21- Mpienza 1: 1.

Will – Winterthur 1: 1 (0: 0). – SR Kanagasingam. Goals: 80 Ballets 0: 1. 86. Haile-Selassie 1: 1. Notes: Shot 65 from the post from Camperi (Winterthur).

Must see: Xamax ‘Dominguez deflates Zlatan What a goal! Xamax midfielder Maxime Dominguez lifts the ball against Chiasso after a corner kick beautifully with a shovel in the far corner. Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be proud of that. 02.03.2021

