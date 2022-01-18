Melbourne: Men’s Tour – Robleo’s confidence – Murray shines after tough fight – Sports

Top 10 players

Andrei Robleu (Russia / ATP 6) S. Gianluca Mager (ITA/ATP 65) 6:3, 6:2, 6:2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/ATP 4) s. Mikael Ymir (SWE/ATP 86) 6:2, 6:4, 6:3

Felix Auger-Alyssum (CAN/ATP 9) s. Emile Rossoforie (FIN/ATP 90) 6:4, 0:6, 3:6, 6:3, 6:4

Andrei Robleu, ranked 6 in the world, defeated Italian Gianluca Mager (ATP 65) in the first round of Melbourne in just 1:24 hours 6:3, 6:2, 6:2. The 24-year-old Russian player, who reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne last year and won the Davis Cup in December, he impressed in his debut this year with 13 aces and 31 winners (from 13 unintentional fouls). In the next round, Robleo will meet Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (ATP 93).

There was no weakness either Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fourth-seeded Greek, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, rose to his favorite role against Swede Mikael Ymir. Tsitsipas needed 2:10 hours to win the three sets in the dry. And his opponent in the second round is Argentine Sebastian Baez (ATP 88) for the first time.

He had a lot to bite Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 21-year-old Canadian world number 9 had to play 5 sets in a duel with Finn Emil Rossovoori before entering the second round. Although Auger-Aliassime won the first set, he won only three matches in the next two rounds. Only after 3:40 hours the Canadian decided the match in his favour.

successful return

announced three years ago Britain’s Andy Murray (ATP 113) In Melbourne, his career may be over – now the 34-year-old Scot celebrates his victorious first-round victory in an exciting five-set game against the world number 23 on his first return to the Australian Open. Nicholas Basilashvili. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray beat the Georgian 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 after about 4 hours on Tuesday. Round two against qualifier Taro Daniel of Japan looks entirely possible for Murray.

Showman

A native Nick Kyrgios His comfortable side showed again in a first-round victory over British qualifier Liam Brody (ATP 128). He hit Australia, ranked 115th in the world, through his legs from the bottom in an easy win 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and pummeled Toyner out of nowhere during a rally. When his victory was certain after about two hours, the 26-year-old helped himself to a beer from the spectator. In the second round, Kyrgios must be challenged more. There he meets heroine favorite Daniil Medvedev from Russia.