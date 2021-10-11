Melania Trump hides her tears behind sunglasses!

According to informed sources, Melania Trump is happy that she is no longer in the White House. When we said goodbye, bitter tears flowed.
The basics in brief
- Melania Trump wore sunglasses when she left the White House.
- Insiders claim: the former first lady hid her feelings.
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 51, is known for her cool – usually Eastern European – style. But Donald Trump’s wife, 74, also has an emotional side, as revealed in a new book.
In “Danger” (German: “Danger”), American journalists Bob Woodward (78) and Robert Costa (35) shed light on the end of Trump’s rule. According to “People,” the two also reported that Melania had left her longtime staff.
On January 20, 2021, bye! the couple In the reception room of the White House by her staff. The farewell was especially touching for Melania Trump.
Melania Trump hid her tears
“Melania was wearing sunglasses,” the authors wrote. “Those who spoke to her and turned around to say goodbye could see a breath of crying.”
It is not clear whether these are tears of joy or tears of sadness. As an insider recently revealed, the 51-year-old was “relieved” when her husband’s tenure came to an end.
The ex-model not only showed emotion when Trump said goodbye too Ivanka Trump (39) cried Unconstrained in her father’s last letter. Unlike her stepmother, she did not hide her feelings behind sunglasses.
