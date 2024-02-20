Meghan's Expensive Fashion Show in Canada

During his three-day stay in Canada, the Duke of Sussex wore many expensive clothes.

Like the British Daily Mail Calculated, must Duchess Meghan They spent more than €51,000 worth of clothes during their three-day stay last week. Prince Harry's The wife makes the hearts of fashion critics beat faster with her elegant wardrobe.

Meghan and Harry spent a total of three days in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada, while they were on their way to training camp for the upcoming Invictus Games.

“ Rich Mom” Skill: Duchess Megan's elegant Canadian dresses

Long celebrated as a style icon for her sense of fashion, Duchess Meghan presented herself in a line of winter dresses that were – for their value – loud. Daily Mail one”Rich Mom” ran out of energy.

Most visitors to a ski resort wouldn't be able to pull off an all-white outfit, but Meghan wore white on her first day in Canada. Meghan also rocked white skinny jeans from Frame for over €233 and a white cashmere sweater from Los Angeles-based label Co for just under €700. Meghan paired a black Burberry fur hat with a pompom and winter boots.

Take a look next to a Cartier Tank Franchise page Princess Diana She wore a diamond ring from jewelery company Chiffon, which supports women's empowerment companies through its Startup Girl Foundation – because, like the Princess of Wales, the Duchess enjoys supporting female designers.

For the first time in nine months, Meghan's hand was also graced with the engagement ring she received from Harry. It is estimated to be worth around 164,000 euros.