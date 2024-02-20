During his three-day stay in Canada, the Duke of Sussex wore many expensive clothes.
Like the British Daily Mail Calculated, must Duchess Meghan They spent more than €51,000 worth of clothes during their three-day stay last week. Prince Harry's The wife makes the hearts of fashion critics beat faster with her elegant wardrobe.
Meghan and Harry spent a total of three days in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada, while they were on their way to training camp for the upcoming Invictus Games.
“Rich Mom” Skill: Duchess Megan's elegant Canadian dresses
Long celebrated as a style icon for her sense of fashion, Duchess Meghan presented herself in a line of winter dresses that were – for their value – loud. Daily Mail one”Rich Mom” ran out of energy.
Most visitors to a ski resort wouldn't be able to pull off an all-white outfit, but Meghan wore white on her first day in Canada. Meghan also rocked white skinny jeans from Frame for over €233 and a white cashmere sweater from Los Angeles-based label Co for just under €700. Meghan paired a black Burberry fur hat with a pompom and winter boots.
Take a look next to a Cartier Tank Franchise page Princess Diana She wore a diamond ring from jewelery company Chiffon, which supports women's empowerment companies through its Startup Girl Foundation – because, like the Princess of Wales, the Duchess enjoys supporting female designers.
For the first time in nine months, Meghan's hand was also graced with the engagement ring she received from Harry. It is estimated to be worth around 164,000 euros.
For the evening, Megan wore a cherry red coat from Loro Piana worth €5,364. There was also a red shoulder bag from Valentino worth 1,982 euros.
Later that same day, the Duchess wore a camel alpaca coat from Centalar for around 1,245 in an appearance. They have no euro Black riding boots worth over 1,107 euros.
Alpaca wool is marketed as cruelty-free because the animals roam freely in their natural habitat and are sheared in the summer to prevent heat stroke.
The next day she was spotted in a $1,300 alpaca cape from the same label, this time in dark camel. There were also Co's riding boots worth over €1,100. LMax Mara gloves gave her even more equestrian flair.
For her final look, Duchess Meghan wore a Greta Constantine dress with an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline in army green. The color is an implicit homage to the “One Year to Go Invictus” dinner, an event honoring the resilience and camaraderie of the troops. As a finish, Meghan added a diamond tennis necklace from Logan Hollowell worth around €14,700. Here, too, Meghan avoided animal cruelty. It should be loud Daily Mail Lab-made diamonds.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”
More Stories
Canada Weeks, “Glamouros” and Charles Nukula
A difficult new beginning for Hong Kong people in England
Awakens a longing for the big wide world