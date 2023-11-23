Meghan Markle wears 56,500 francs worth of jewelry to an ice hockey match

Meghan Markle (42 years old) and Prince Harry (39 years old) surprised everyone on Monday evening by appearing at an ice hockey match in Vancouver. And the couple seems to be thoroughly enjoying their time on the court. However, the photos showed that they were in a good mood.

The blue bloods were almost lost in the crowd in the stands. Because both Harry and Meghan chose somewhat inconspicuous outfits.

The Duchess was dressed in all black, while the Prince wore a navy blue jacket. Meghan Markle has only excelled when it comes to jewelry. She wore accessories worth more than $64,000 (about 56,500 francs). Hey!

She also spent a few hundred francs on her pants and shirt, Page Six discovered. She is said to have paid just under $900 (800 francs) for the two parts combined.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen to watch the match. The visit to the sporting event was part of their promotional tour for the upcoming Invictus Games. However, Canada is not an unknown country for them.

Meghan Markle had lived in Toronto for a few years when she appeared on camera in the legal series Suits. Even after their royal exit in 2020, Harry and the former actress retreated to Canada for three months.

Ultimately, the couple decided to end their new chapter in the United States. Today they live with their children Archie (4) and Lilibet (2) in a villa in Montecito, California. See also A couple "Let's Dance" respond to rumors of separation in a clear way

The two have rarely visited the UK since then. Because the relationship with Harry’s family is considered very tense. Until now, anyway.

On King Charles’s (75th) birthday recently, there were attempts at rapprochement. The Sussexes jumped over their shadow and congratulated the King on his birthday over the phone. This was revealed by sources close to the palace. The talks are said to have been cordial and cordial.

Are the feuding blue bloods on their way to peace? That’s what it looks like in the book “The Endgame” by Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson Omid Scobie (42).

The journalist talks about the lively exchanges between the Duchess and the King. Meghan is said to regularly send text messages and photos to Charles. Especially to keep him updated on his grandchildren.

Will Harry and Meghan celebrate Christmas with the royal family for the first time this year? There is currently wild speculation about this.

A friend of the couple told The Times that he could definitely imagine them traveling to London. However, only with proper safety precautions.

