Meghan Markle: Racism allegations against Facebook-Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is facing a lawsuit by former employees for allegedly discriminatory statements. Meghan Markle also plays a role in this.
The basics in brief
- Mark Zuckerberg’s former security chief is said to have discriminated against employees.
- Racist comments were also made about Meghan Markle.
- Facebook spokesperson Ceos rejects the allegations.
Billionaire Facebook Mark Zuckerberg He was sued, 37, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 36, by former employees. The two worked for her from 2017 to 2019.
The reason: The couple’s former security chief, Liam Booth, is said to have insulted staff in a racist and homophobic manner.
The two employees are a black woman and a gay man. Zuckerberg’s chief of security often referred to African-American women as “ghettos” and made derogatory remarks about homosexuals. In 2018, Booth allegedly hit the gay employee in the crotch, Business Insider reports.
Security chief insulted Meghan Markle
Apparently more fell too discriminatory data To Meghan Markle (40). The former security chief got angry because she was Daughter of an African American woman Prince Harry (37) got married. Booth is said to have said that “the King’s bloodline is tainted.”
Liam Booth resigned in 2019 after the allegations became public. Mark Zuckerberg Priscilla Chan has now denied the allegations. An internal investigation by the company found no evidence of misconduct in 2019.
According to Zuckerberg’s personal spokesperson, Ben LaBolt, the allegations of racism are aimed at “unfairly discrediting our colleagues”.
