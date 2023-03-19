Meghan Markle: Coronation struggle with the palace! Will on the balcony | entertainment

On May 6th, the royal mega event will take place in London: The Coronation of King Charles III. (74). According to the Daily Mail, approximately 2,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony. Planning for the nearly four-hour celebration had been in full swing for months.

For this British It is a real cause for joy. Even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, 42, announced that the coronation would be “an additional public holiday across the UK”. amazing!

The famous Buckingham Palace balcony: on official occasions, the royal family waves to people from here Photo: Getty Images

This is what immigrants want, of course Meghan Markle (41) f Don’t miss Prince Harry (38). For weeks, fans speculated if they were invited. yes they are. Are they coming? Still in the stars.

Now an insider has revealed: The couple allegedly wanted a seat on the Buckingham Palace balcony — to wave around. Megan in particular has the desire.

The problem: This privilege is actually only reserved for members of the royal family. Therefore, the palace workers fear that the historic moment of coronation will end in utter chaos.

He said, “The palace is trying to complete the talks as quickly as possible, because everything cannot be done at the last minute. “This could lead to chaos,” the source told OKay magazine.

In fact, the Sussex family has turned their backs on the royal family. Why does Megan now want to be on the balcony? On Coronation Day, their son Archie turns four! This needs attention.

Little Archie with his curly hair – featured in the couple’s Netflix documentary photo: NETFLIX

The insider: “The Sussexes want to be able to join the rest of the family at the palace later that day. It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday and they exchange a sort of ‘congratulations’ over lunch or during the reception. Even if he mentions it’s his birthday.”

In July 2022, the couple celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday in London while in England for the Queen’s 70th jubilee. photo: NETFLIX

However, it is not specified when the children and the couple themselves will be involved in the event. On the contrary: Archie and his sister Lilibet should not be invited (1). Because of the possible “restlessness and tantrums” that children of this age often suffer from.

A thorn in the couple’s side: “This whole thing could end in a fight and they just won’t come. But the palace is doing everything they can to ensure that doesn’t happen.”