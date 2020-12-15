Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign a deal with Spotify to host the podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be presenters of the podcast.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify to host and produce their podcast, they announced Tuesday.

They are following in again Obama’s footsteps By subscribing to both Netflix and Spotify.

They created Archewell Audio and signed an exclusive multi-year deal with the platform, and said in a statement released on Tuesday that they will produce programs that “raise and entertain audiences around the world”.

Later this month, they say they will release a special holiday that will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspiring guests to celebrate the New Year,” in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet studio.

the couple, Who moved to Montecito, California, earlier this year distance Resigning from their roles as members of the royal family“What we love about the podcast is that it reminds us all to take a moment and really listen, and connect with each other without being distracted,” he said in the statement.

They added, “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we are all.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the strength of their voices lies in their status as citizens of the world,” said Spotify Dawn Ostroff’s Director of Content and Advertising – who has already partnered with Michelle Obama on the service, which has 320 million users worldwide.

“Their embrace of the extraordinary ability of podcasts on Spotify while also striving to raise the bar for underrepresented voices is testament to their appreciation for the ability to tell audio stories,” she added.

She said Spotify users will be able to listen directly to Duke and Duchess as well as “other creators who will upload them via our global platform.”

It is expected to be the first full series of Archewell Audio and Spotify next year.

The Sussex family said they aimed to be financially independent of the royal family and they did She signed a massive production deal with Netflix, As former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle He returned in 2018.

On Monday, Markle announced that she was starting to invest in the business – with her first investment in the women-led coffee company Clevr Blends.

As Page Six reported, she gifted a bundle of coffee to her neighbor and friend Oprah Winfrey, Who then promoted coffee to 19.2 million followers on Instagram.