Meghan + Harry: Archie and his sister’s royal debut?

GALA BAR NEWS: The royals are having a big party – and maybe Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and his sister are there? +++ A spooky discovery in the neighborhood of Sussexes +++ Duchess Catherine maintains her composure.

News about the royal family in the GALA



4. June 2021



A royal celebration with the children of Sussex?



2022 is the year of joy for the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 70th birthday on the throne. You will reach this milestone on February 6th; However, major parties and events have been postponed to summer. More precisely: to the period from 2 to 5 June. Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, will also serve in London – at least if an insider is to be believed. After all, the Queen said in an official statement in January 2020, even though Megset, Harry, Meghan and Archie are “beloved members” of the royal family. It remains to be seen if this will still apply as much after interviewing Oprah. Either way: Should the Sussex family come out, fans will be glad to catch a glimpse of their kids. Several members of the royal family have already made their first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Color parade. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will be three years old in June 2022, and his sister will be about one year old.

However, the chances of actually seeing the little ones are virtually non-existent. The fact that Meghan and Harry will introduce their children to a cheering crowd in front of the mansion seems impossible given their quest for privacy. But Archie and his sister dream on the balcony, yes, Royal fans can, of course …

3. June 2021



Will the royal family remove Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry from their website?



There has been criticism of Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, for a long time – but since the revelation of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, in March 2021, the outrage has been at absolute peak. Britons in particular are disappointed and angry at what they see as the couple’s disrespectful behavior towards the royal family. Calls to withdraw royal titles are getting louder and louder. Opinion: Anyone who shoots down the monarchy like Harry and Meghan should not adorn themselves with their titles and certainly not take advantage of them financially. The palace is silent about the demands.

But now something is happening on the official website of the royal family. The updates appear to have started since yesterday Tuesday (June 2, 2021) – on a sub-page displaying members of the Queen’s family. “Access Denied”, “Access Denied” appears when you want to go to the area. Whether the Sussexes are removed or it is purely maintenance work – it remains exciting!

This (sub) site of the Royal Family is not accessible. © royal.uk/royal-family

2. June 2021



Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A scary discovery in their neighborhood



You’d think Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, have settled into good territory after moving to the USA. But now there’s shocking news from Montecito, one of the richest cities in the United States and the adopted home of the royal family: human remains have been found near Harry and Meghan’s estate. An incomplete skeleton was discovered while gardening on the grounds of a house on Riven Rock Road, minutes from Harry and Meghan’s property. It is not known who owns the property. The construction workers reported their discovery to the police, who in turn reported the forensic anthropologist. It may be the remains of a North American native who died centuries ago.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan bought the property in Montecito in the summer of 2020 for around £11m. Santa Barbara police indicated that the body had nothing to do with the presence of members of the royal family in America.

1. June 2021



Duchess Catherine doesn’t play Duchess Megan



There are allegations that one does not like to hear about oneself in public: Duchess Catherine, 39, is said to have made Duchess Meghan, 39, cry in May 2018 during a wedding with Prince Harry, 36. At least that’s what Meghan claimed in an Oprah Winfrey interview in March of 2021. But instead of responding, the accused is keeping a public stand – not just because royal protocol wants it that way. Royal expert Camilla Tomini says: Despite Kate’s potential resentment towards the Sussex couple, she is doing her best to find a way to reconcile the two brothers.

“Few would blame her if she had given Harry a cold shoulder. But she clearly decided that the situation should be calmed, not aggravated,” the journalist said in a recent article for Stella magazine about Keats’ behavior during the funeral service. Prince Philip, 99, as the television cameras showed, began a conversation with son-in-law after service. When Prince William, 38, joined them and the three began to move, Kate discreetly walked away from the men and left them exchanging a few words on their own.

Royal author Christopher Wilson agrees with fellow Tomini: “It was a smart move that showed the Duchess was not afraid of anything going on.” Kate’s Friedenmation shouldn’t help, however: The brothers should continue a lukewarm relationship.

Royal fans miss this scene William, Harry and Kate: The most beautiful pictures of their friendship



21 photos

31. May 2021



Prince Philip advised Queen Elizabeth to abdicate



Queen Elizabeth, 95, made history on September 9, 2015: At 23,226 days, she has sat on the UK throne longer than any other monarch: at home before her. Prince Philip, 99, has taken his long tenure in office as an opportunity to mock his wife: she must abdicate so as not to become an “old shoe”. The story was told by royal expert Antonio Caprica for “London Radio One”.

Prinz Philip He was in love with these two women before Queen Elizabeth





The Prince’s exact wording is said to have been: “It’s time to leave, as long as you can still do it with your legs instead of getting kicked in the ass and thrown like an old boot.” It is not known exactly when he made this statement. But what we do know: The Queen may have reached the proud age of 95, but giving up isn’t an issue yet. On the contrary: On February 6, 2022, she will celebrate her 70th birthday on the throne and expand her record.

Royal news from the past few weeks



Did you miss any news? You can read last week’s royal news here.

Source used: themirror.co.uk

jre / apa

expensive