Meghan and Prince Harry share a Christmas card starring young Archie

Meghan and Prince Harry have released a family Christmas card showing their 19-month-old baby Archie’s son in his first public photo in months.

In the card, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus their attention on light-haired Archie as the family surrounds their two dogs, a small house, and lush greenery. Nearby is a small Christmas tree decorated with a red bow.

The card says: “I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The image, which appears to be illustrative, represents Archie’s first look since the first time His birthday is in May

“The Duchess’s mother took the original photo of the family at their home earlier this month,” a family spokesperson said. According to page six . “The little Christmas tree, including the homemade and other decorations, was picked by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

It was a Christmas card He was released through Mayhew , An animal welfare charity based in London that is one of Megan’s patrons.

The card quoted Megan as saying, “This year, as a family, we made donations to various charities with you in mind.” “From a local organization in California helping families out of homelessness, to two of our care in the UK: one supporting animal welfare and community, and the other, a dear friend’s memorial fund that helps educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on our behalf all of us.” .

Mayhew CEO Caroline Yates said the organization is pleased Markle has a sponsor.

“We are particularly honored to receive a recent personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help more needy cats, dogs and pet owners during this harsh winter,” Yates wrote.