Meghan and Prince Harry share a Christmas card starring young Archie

Meghan and Prince Harry have released a family Christmas card showing their 19-month-old baby Archie’s son in his first public photo in months.
In the card, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus their attention on light-haired Archie as the family surrounds their two dogs, a small house, and lush greenery. Nearby is a small Christmas tree decorated with a red bow.
The card says: “I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
The card quoted Megan as saying, “This year, as a family, we made donations to various charities with you in mind.” “From a local organization in California helping families out of homelessness, to two of our care in the UK: one supporting animal welfare and community, and the other, a dear friend’s memorial fund that helps educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on our behalf all of us.” .
Mayhew CEO Caroline Yates said the organization is pleased Markle has a sponsor.
“We are particularly honored to receive a recent personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help more needy cats, dogs and pet owners during this harsh winter,” Yates wrote.