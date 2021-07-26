Meghan and Harry: Why hasn’t your daughter been identified in the line of succession?

It’s been nearly two months since Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lillibet, saw the light. The Sussex descendant was born in California on June 4, 2021. The daughter of Meghan and Harry listens to the full name of Lillibit Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. After her grandfather Prince Charles, her uncle Prince William, his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her father Prince Harry and her brother Archie, she is in fact ranked eighth in the British line of succession. As the daughter of a Duke, she holds the title of Lady of the United Kingdom. There is one circumstance now causing astonishment: Lillipet was not officially found in the royal line of succession seven weeks after her birth.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter is yet to be recognized in a row?

Her brother Archie was added to the official list just two weeks after his birth in London in 2019. Prince Louis, the youngest son of William and Kate, was ranked fifth in less than two weeks of his birth. However, on the official website of the royal family, there is no trace of Meghan and Harry’s daughter in the list of heir to the throne. Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, is still currently listed as the eighth in the line of succession.