Meghan and Harry: This is how Lillipett can celebrate her birthday in England

In June, Queen Elizabeth (96) had two reasons to be happy: she could celebrate her 70th anniversary and Celebrate Lillipet Diana’s (11 months) first birthday. Her eleventh grandson celebrates Big Honors Day on June 4th, and she spends it not with her parents at home in the high society district of Montecito in California, but in Great Britain – home of Papa Harry (37). On the occasion of the throne memory of his grandmother, he is traveling to London with his wife, Duchess Meghan (née Meghan Markle, 40), and for the first time with their children Lilipet and Archie (3).
Watch the video above to see exactly how Royal Lillipet will celebrate her birthday in England.
Why did Lilipet never go to the kingdom
Unlike her older brother Archie, Lillibit was not born in the UK, but at Santa Barbara Hospital in the USA. The reason for this: in January 2020, her parents announced their withdrawal from the royal family together. Moving forward, they want to split their time between the UK and North America, become financially independent and take on a progressive new role. They want to continue to support the Queen. How comfortable Meghan is far from strict royal etiquette, she shows up over and over with her outfit – like recently at a polo tournament under the California sun.
