Meghan and Harry: This is how Lillipett can celebrate her birthday in England

In June, Queen Elizabeth (96) had two reasons to be happy: she could celebrate her 70th anniversary and Celebrate Lillipet Diana’s (11 months) first birthday. Her eleventh grandson celebrates Big Honors Day on June 4th, and she spends it not with her parents at home in the high society district of Montecito in California, but in Great Britain – home of Papa Harry (37). On the occasion of the throne memory of his grandmother, he is traveling to London with his wife, Duchess Meghan (née Meghan Markle, 40), and for the first time with their children Lilipet and Archie (3).

