Megan Rapinoe contrasts with Joe Biden after the Capitol riots

IMegan Rapinoe concluded her anger with eloquence. For the first time in nearly ten months, she was the soccer icon at a US national team press conference, and she had a lot to say. The terrifying mob storm instigated by Donald Trump at the Capitol has made the world champion so charismatic that she can barely speak of her football comeback. Or wanted.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust our well-established reports on Coronavirus and secure free 30-day access to FAZ.NET. Get free F + now



The world champ, who of course played the first round of digital journalism from boot camp in Orlando, said, “It’s awful how terrible it was and how crazy it was.” The 35-year-old warned that January 6 could only have been the beginning: “Of course, all calls for unity and progress cannot be dispensed with justice. If we do not punish this and fully investigate it, it will only encourage more to happen.” “.

Rapinoe, Trump’s vocal opponent, and a social justice and anti-discrimination campaigner for years, has classified violent incidents explicitly differently from future President Joe Biden. “This is America. Don’t fool yourself. She said about the” scary “situation in the United States, I think we have shown our true colors.

Biden has stated: “These chaotic scenes do not represent the true America.” Rapinoe’s paradox: “This is not the first time that we have seen such a deadly mob. Unleashing white supremacy is nothing new to America, as Colored knows well.” Five people, including a police officer, were killed in an attempted uprising in the US capital.

Despite political turmoil and a violent angry epidemic, world champions must now emulate normality. Two international matches are scheduled against Colombia on January 18 and 22 in Florida, marking the start of Tokyo’s preparations for the four-time Olympic champion.

Rapinoe has not played any games since last March. For fear of the virus, but also because she needed a break after the hustle and bustle of herself during and after the 2019 World Cup in France. Meanwhile, she became involved with national basketball player Sue Bird, published her autobiography One Life and was, of course, politically active.

Rapinoe will now continue to use sport as a way to change the world. It became clear accordingly when a journalist finally asked her about a Trump supporter who was photographed in a fan jacket for the US women’s national team upon her return from Washington. “We want to create an inclusive, safe, and diverse place for our fans and as a backdrop for our players and people who watch TV and the media that covers it. So,” the captain’s announcement was clear, “Don’t bring this nonsense here.”