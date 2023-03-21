Media mogul Rupert Murdoch: Fifth wedding at 92! | entertainment

He was never too old to say yes…

Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is set to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92. The billionaire proposed to 66-year-old Ann Leslie Smith on St. Patrick’s Day last week, he told the New York Post, which he owns, on Monday. “I was so nervous. I was so afraid of falling in love again – but I knew it would be the last time. It must be anyway. I’m happy.”

According to the New York Post, the controversial media entrepreneur met former police chaplain Smith in September at the Moraga Winery in California. Murdoch’s divorce from his fourth wife, former model and ex-Mick Jagger Jerry Hall, was officially finalized only in August.

With Ann Leslie Smith, it shall be so forever Photo: Ann Leslie Live/Facebook

Murdoch and Smith, the widow of country music artist and entrepreneur Chester Smith, who died in 2008, plan to wed this summer. They want to live between the United States and Great Britain in the future. “We are both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together,” Murdoch told the New York Post.

Australian-born Murdoch, a US citizen since 1985, is one of the most powerful media entrepreneurs in the world. He owns the conservative news channel Fox News, the Wall Street Journal in the USA, and the Sun and The Times in Great Britain.

Murdoch married first to host Patricia Booker, then to reporter Anna Torv, then to entrepreneur Wendy Deng, and finally to Jerry Hall, who is best known for her former relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Murdoch has six children.

Read also

Recently, the revelations of Murdoch’s assessment of former US President Donald Trump made headlines. According to court documents, Murdoch believed Trump’s false claims for the post-2020 presidential election about alleged voter fraud were preposterous — while Fox News provided a large platform for these claims.