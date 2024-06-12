Medal Decisions Day 6 – Duplantis and Ingebrigtsen with Confidence – Drama in the Javelin – Sports

Armand Duplantis set a new European Championships pole vault record with a distance of 5.10 meters at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) runs over 1,500 meters with a big gap to gold at the European Championships.

Jakub Vladig (Czech) snatched the gold medal in the javelin from defending champion Julian Weber (Germany) at the last minute.

Dominic Lobalo has been crowned European champion in the 10,000m in a thrilling fashion.

Pole vault: European Championship record, but not Duplantis’ world record

Once again, Armand Duplantis was in a class of his own in the pole vault. While Ersu Sasma (Turkey) and Oleg Zernickel (Germany) bid farewell to the 5.82m and won the bronze medal, Duplantis was in the warm-up phase. Greece’s Emanuel Karalis managed to achieve a 5cm higher height, earning him a PB and the silver medal. As often happens, Duplantis’ offer came through. The Swede jumped 5.10 m and set a new European Championship record. The really big gig didn’t happen: he failed the world record height of 5.25 meters three times.

Men’s 1500m: Ingebrigtsen makes everyone look old

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has left absolutely no doubt as to who is the fastest European 1500m runner. The defending champion, Norway, crossed the finish line as a winner by a large margin with a time of 3:31.96 minutes, setting a new record at the European Championships. In the close competition for the other places on the podium, Belgian Joachim Vermeulen took the lead, directly ahead of Pietro Aris (ITA).

Men’s Javelin: Vadeljic in the last attempt

The drama unfolded during the men’s javelin throw. Defending champion German Julian Weber led the competition almost all the time during the six attempts. It seemed that his throw of 85.94 meters earned him the gold medal again. But then Czech Jakub Vladic made his last attempt – and threw the device to a height of 88.65 meters. Finnish Oliver Helander won the bronze medal with a distance of 85.75 metres.

Women’s 4x400m: Fifth round for Paul

The Dutch women lived up to their role as favorites in the 4 x 400m relay. They won the gold medal with a best European time of the year of 3:22.39 minutes. Femke Bull crossed the finish line thanks to a controlled final lap, thus avenging her loss of the European Championship title in the mixed relay. This was their fifth gold medal in their second participation in the European Championships. Behind the Dutch, Ireland took silver with a national record, while bronze went to the Belgian relay team.

Men’s 4x400m: Belgium outshines everyone

The Belgian men’s 400m relay team was crowned European champion thanks to a strong performance. In a blistering time of 2:59.84 minutes, eventual runner and European 400m champion Alexander Daum left no doubt. With a great comeback in the final round in a row, Germany won the bronze medal at the expense of the British. Hurdle specialist Emil Agyekum nearly caught Italy, who took the silver.