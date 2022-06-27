Meadow Walker: “I miscarried”

Written by Eileen Primus

The US Supreme Court has just struck down the abortion law, making the procedure illegal in the United States. the decision? Shame in the eyes of millions of people, including many celebrities.

One of them: Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow. The 23-year-old, who keeps her life private, now reveals that she also had an abortion.

In an open letter on Instagram, Mido wrote of the agonizing time and her anger: “Today marks a major resignation in history – a profound injustice to women in the United States. There are countless women struggling with the decision to have an abortion.”

Then the daughter of the deceased Hollywood star (40) wrote: “I also suffered from this decision. In 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I had an abortion. “

Meadow notes that such a decision should be “private and personal.” And that this step was very difficult for her, and above all she got great and professional help: “I was fortunate to have a great doctor who supported me through the exhausting process. Thanks to the help, I am the happy and healthy person that I am today.”

But the future looks bleak.

The model continued, “Knowing now that more women will not have the opportunity to have a safe abortion and choose their own body first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that is constantly marginalizing women, this seems to be the greatest attack of all.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama was also shocked by the Supreme Court’s decision. She also posted her thoughts online, writing among other things: “I feel sad for the people in this country who have just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their bodies.”

The judge’s ruling should be a wake-up call, especially for young people.

The Supreme Court’s ruling does not make abortion illegal, but states are free to allow, restrict, or ban abortion entirely.