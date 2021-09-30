MBH Corporation PLC Delivers Significantly Improved Business Figures Compared to 2020 with 81% Sales Growth in H1 FY 2021 From 09/30/2021

Economy

September 30, 2021
Faye Stephens

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Keyword(s): Half-year results / Half-year report

30.09.2021 / 08:42
MBH Corporation PLC Delivers Significantly Improved Business Figures Compared to 2020 with 81% Sales Growth in the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021

Revenue up 81% to £49.6m in the first half of 2021

EBIT increased 271% to £3.0m compared to the first half of 2020

MBH now has 25 companies in 8 different business sectors

London, 30 September 2021 – (OTCQX: MBHCF) (FRA: M8H) The Board of Directors of MBH Corporation PLC (“MBH”), a diversified investment firm, presents half-year results effective June 30, 2021, which confirm the continued success of the company’s strategy of growth and diversification.

The company increased sales by 81% to £49.6 million (H1 2020: £27.4 million), resulting in a half-year profit of £1.9 million. Earnings before interest and tax (“EBIT”) improved 271% to £3.0 million (H1 2020: £0.8 million). Financial metrics include the results of four companies acquired in the first half of 2021: 3k Engineering, Boulder Sausage, 4X Taxis and Intercity Taxis.

Callum Ling, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC: “We are pleased with this very good semi-annual result, strong sales and EBIT growth. Although several anti-pandemic lockdowns and trade restrictions continue to apply to Australian, New Zealand and Asian companies in the group, I would like to confirm that over 60% of sales have been generated. and 90% of EBIT as of April. This demonstrates the group’s great potential in generating sales and profits as we gradually emerge from the global pandemic.”

strong financial position

The group’s balance sheet remains strong, with net assets of £62.7 million as at 30 June 2021. By comparison, the net asset position at 31 December 2020 was £59.8 million. Net liquidity (including overdrafts) was £6.3 million at the end of the first half of 2021, an increase of £0.5 million compared to December 31, 2020. Cash flow from operations for the first half of 2021 was £3.8 million. The total number of shares outstanding on June 30, 2021 was 73,681,548.

Calum Ling added: “During the current year, we have announced five new acquisitions by the group: 3Ks Engineering, Boulder Sausage, 4X Limited Taxis, InterCity Taxis and VistaCare. We are cautiously optimistic that our corporate businesses have recovered and believe our companies are well-equipped to continue serving their customers and deliver positive results for all Our shareholders despite ongoing challenges.”

The full 2021 mid-year report is available on the group’s website at www.mbhcorporation.com/financial-Semi-Annual Report – 2021

Webinar entitled “Meet the Managers – Managing Directors are Available to Answer Questions”:

Follow us on October 21, 2021 at 3 pm GMT [UK] Our managing directors report on how the business in their companies has evolved over the past six months. You can register for this webinar in advance using the following link:

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/live-principals-event-tickets-175846711247

IR and pressure connection:

MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, [email protected], +44 (0) 770396 3953

– Perception A, Phil Anderson & Charlie Nelson, [email protected], +44 (0) 776749 1519

About MBH Corporation PLC

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment company listed on the Frankfurt and Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and the US OTCQX(R) New York (MBHCF). The company acquires small and medium-sized companies from various well-established, profitable and scalable regions and industries. Through its conglomerate strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create significant shareholder value by continually acquiring blue-chip companies, which has a positive impact on earnings per share.

mbhcorporation.com

30/09/2021 Publication of company news / financial news, transmitted by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
DGAP’s distribution services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de

