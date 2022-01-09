Maya Bay Beach Cult – The most beautiful beach in the world has opened again

– The most beautiful beach in the world is open again The movie “The Beach” with Leonardo DiCaprio made the Maya Bay an icon with disastrous consequences for nature. Now Thailand has reopened the jewel. David Pfeiffer

Maya Bay Beach became world famous through the movie “The Beach” with Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2018, it had to be closed for nature conservation reasons. Photo: Getty

The good news: Reef sharks are back in Maya Bay. A couple of fishing boats are moored at a safe distance, and tourists stare at the world-famous beach, against the backdrop of the movie “The Beach.” Next to them are a couple of large speedboats, among the ranger boats that circle around and check that no one really sets foot on the beach – it’s been banned before Christmas, and that’s for several years. It is not the shark that threatens humans here, but on the contrary, humans threaten the shark.

Young Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Beach”. Photo: PD

There are at least a few tourists, although you are not allowed to enter the beach. “Not even that little thing happened here after the 2005 tsunami,” says tour guide Chachuan Katkawi, whom everyone calls Chaki. Organizes sightseeing from the main island of Ko Phi Phi Don.