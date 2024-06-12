June 12, 2024

Max Verstappen wins the Mayhem Grand Prix in Canada

Eileen Curry June 12, 2024 1 min read

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, thus extending his championship lead. The Red Bull driver claimed his sixth Formula 1 victory, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Dutchman Verstappen won on Sunday Turbulent and partly rainy The ninth round of the season in Canada. The start was already on a wet track, and the rain intensified in the first four laps.


Since Haas cars from Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg They were the only ones equipped with rain tires and plowed the field during this stage. By lap four, Magnussen was fourth behind Russell, Verstappen and Norris, with Hulkenberg wandering around in eighth. Then the rain stopped temporarily and the track dried up.


Russell overtook his teammate Hamilton at the end


Mercedes driver Russell lost his third starting position towards the end after the safety car phase, but regained it by taking his place His teammate Lewis overtook Hamilton at the end.


in Ferrari The race is completely over. Carlos Sainz and Monaco winner Charles Leclerc It was eliminated early, having followed from behind. Just after half-time, Leclerc was already spun. also Sergio Perez He had to give up after colliding with the back of a Red Bull car.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Apple launches a new app: Apple Sports | News

June 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

F1 GP Canada 2024 Photos – Race Highlights

June 11, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

This is how Switzerland faces coach Nati Yakin before the European Championship

June 11, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Vatican Astronomy: A Scientific Model for Peaceful Debate

June 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Max Verstappen wins the Mayhem Grand Prix in Canada

June 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Google is testing an AI anti-theft feature for mobile phones in Brazil

June 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Dissatisfied employees – The Swiss are less happy in their jobs – News

June 12, 2024 Esmond Barker