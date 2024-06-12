Max Verstappen wins the Mayhem Grand Prix in Canada

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, thus extending his championship lead. The Red Bull driver claimed his sixth Formula 1 victory, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Dutchman Verstappen won on Sunday Turbulent and partly rainy The ninth round of the season in Canada. The start was already on a wet track, and the rain intensified in the first four laps.





Since Haas cars from Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg They were the only ones equipped with rain tires and plowed the field during this stage. By lap four, Magnussen was fourth behind Russell, Verstappen and Norris, with Hulkenberg wandering around in eighth. Then the rain stopped temporarily and the track dried up.





Russell overtook his teammate Hamilton at the end





Mercedes driver Russell lost his third starting position towards the end after the safety car phase, but regained it by taking his place His teammate Lewis overtook Hamilton at the end.





in Ferrari The race is completely over. Carlos Sainz and Monaco winner Charles Leclerc It was eliminated early, having followed from behind. Just after half-time, Leclerc was already spun. also Sergio Perez He had to give up after colliding with the back of a Red Bull car.