Max Verstappen: What decides in Canadian GB / Formula 1

Dutchman Max Verstappen arrives in Canada as World Championship captain after four wins in the last five races: “Right now everything is going well, but we are in our own defense.”
Everything is going well for Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen right now. Red Bull controlled the issues of consistency at the start of the racing season, and almost everything worked out right for the Dutchman: in the last five races, Imola, Miami, Barcelona, Monte Carlo and Baku, the 25-time GB driver won five times and finished second in Monaco. This gives the following picture of the intermediate stages in the driving championship: Verstappen with 150 points and 129 points ahead of his Red Bull racing team player Sergio Perez with Ferrari driver Charles Leklerk with 116 points.
However, Verstappen’s achievements at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve are below average: fourth in 2016, third in 2017, third in 2018 and fifth in 2019.
Ahead of the ninth WRC round of the season, Max says: “We’ve not been to Montreal for three years, and I’m glad to see how the track has grown.
New generation racing cars are more sensitive to bumps on the road, and the last few years have shown that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is sometimes more reminiscent of a washboard than a racing track. In many cars, this will promote a tendency to “bounce”, so it will challenge technicians and drivers in terms of integration.
Max Verstappen continues: “Montreal is a beautiful city, and we each want to come here. It would certainly be wonderful if we could have a double win like we did in Baguio. We try to do our best at every Grand Prix. “
Azerbaijan GB, Baku
01. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34: 10.268 hrs
02. Sergio Perez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, + 20.823s
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +45.995
04. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1: 11.679 min
05. Pierre Gasly (F), AlphaTauri, +1: 17.299
06. Sebastian Vettel (D), Aston Martin, +1: 24.099
07. Fernando Alonso (e), Alpine, +1: 28.596
08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), McLaren, +1: 32.207
09. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1: 32.556
10. Estephan O’Connor (F), Alpine, +1: 48.184
11. Valteri Potos (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 fold
12. Alex Alban (D), Williams, +1 fold
13. Yuki Sunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
14. Mick Schumacher (D), Haas, +1 fold
15. Nicholas Latifi (CDN), Williams, +1 lap
Out
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Guanyu Zhou (RC), Alfa Romeo
Charles Lecklerk (MC), Ferrari (engine)
Carlos Science (E), Ferrari (Hydraulics)
Driving Championship (after 8 of 22 races)
01. Verstappen 150 points
02. Perez129
03. Leclerc 116
04. Russell99
05. Science83
06.Hamilton62
07. Norris50
08. 40th of Potta
09.Ocon 31
10.Cosley16
11.Alonso16
12. Magnussen15
13. Ricciardo15
14. Hawk13
15. Sunoda 11?
16. Alphonse3
17. Walk 2
18Jou 1
19. Shoemaker 0
20. Nico Halkenberg (D) 0
21. Latifi0
Booth Constructors Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 279 points
02. Ferrari 199
03.Mercedes161
04. McLaren65
05. Alpine47
06. Alfa Romeo41
07. AlphaTauri 27
08.Has15
09. Aston Martin15
10.Williams3
