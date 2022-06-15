Max Verstappen: What decides in Canadian GB / Formula 1

Dutchman Max Verstappen arrives in Canada as World Championship captain after four wins in the last five races: “Right now everything is going well, but we are in our own defense.”

Everything is going well for Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen right now. Red Bull controlled the issues of consistency at the start of the racing season, and almost everything worked out right for the Dutchman: in the last five races, Imola, Miami, Barcelona, ​​Monte Carlo and Baku, the 25-time GB driver won five times and finished second in Monaco. This gives the following picture of the intermediate stages in the driving championship: Verstappen with 150 points and 129 points ahead of his Red Bull racing team player Sergio Perez with Ferrari driver Charles Leklerk with 116 points.

However, Verstappen’s achievements at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve are below average: fourth in 2016, third in 2017, third in 2018 and fifth in 2019.

Ahead of the ninth WRC round of the season, Max says: “We’ve not been to Montreal for three years, and I’m glad to see how the track has grown.

New generation racing cars are more sensitive to bumps on the road, and the last few years have shown that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is sometimes more reminiscent of a washboard than a racing track. In many cars, this will promote a tendency to “bounce”, so it will challenge technicians and drivers in terms of integration.

Max Verstappen continues: “Montreal is a beautiful city, and we each want to come here. It would certainly be wonderful if we could have a double win like we did in Baguio. We try to do our best at every Grand Prix. “

Azerbaijan GB, Baku

01. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:34: 10.268 hrs

02. Sergio Perez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, + 20.823s

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +45.995

04. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1: 11.679 min

05. Pierre Gasly (F), AlphaTauri, +1: 17.299

06. Sebastian Vettel (D), Aston Martin, +1: 24.099

07. Fernando Alonso (e), Alpine, +1: 28.596

08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), McLaren, +1: 32.207

09. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1: 32.556

10. Estephan O’Connor (F), Alpine, +1: 48.184

11. Valteri Potos (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 fold

12. Alex Alban (D), Williams, +1 fold

13. Yuki Sunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

14. Mick Schumacher (D), Haas, +1 fold

15. Nicholas Latifi (CDN), Williams, +1 lap

Out

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Guanyu Zhou (RC), Alfa Romeo

Charles Lecklerk (MC), Ferrari (engine)

Carlos Science (E), Ferrari (Hydraulics)

Driving Championship (after 8 of 22 races)

01. Verstappen 150 points

02. Perez129

03. Leclerc 116

04. Russell99

05. Science83

06.Hamilton62

07. Norris50

08. 40th of Potta

09.Ocon 31

10.Cosley16

11.Alonso16

12. Magnussen15

13. Ricciardo15

14. Hawk13

15. Sunoda 11?

16. Alphonse3

17. Walk 2

18Jou 1

19. Shoemaker 0

20. Nico Halkenberg (D) 0

21. Latifi0

Booth Constructors Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 279 points

02. Ferrari 199

03.Mercedes161

04. McLaren65

05. Alpine47

06. Alfa Romeo41

07. AlphaTauri 27

08.Has15

09. Aston Martin15

10.Williams3