Max Payne 1 and 2 are coming to PS5

Remedy has announced that it will be re-releasing the PlayStation 2 classic Max Payne and the Max Payne 2: The Case of Max Payne For PlayStation 5 in association with Rockstar Games. The two remanufactured products will be shipped as a single product and the project is currently in the “concept development” stage. Remedy will use its own Northlight game engine and production will be funded by Grand Theft Auto the creator. The game’s budget is said to be a “Remedy AAA typical production” budget. Release date not mentioned press release.

“We were thrilled when our old friends at Remedy contacted us about re-mastering the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games. “We are hugely impressed with the work that the Remedy team has created over the years and can’t wait to implement these new releases.”

Then Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy, explains why the Max Payne series has always held a special place in everyone’s hearts at Remedy. “We’re thrilled to once again work with our partners at Rockstar Games to allow us to bring the original Max Payne Games story, action, and atmosphere back to players in new ways.”

Max Payne was first released on PC in the summer of 2001 and released on PS2 six months later. His successor, the downfall of Max Payne, followed just two years later in December 2003. Then fans had to wait a full nine years. Max Payne 3 Coming in 2012. The series known for its new black ambiance, innovative storytelling and shooting, has sold over 7.5 million copies so far. Besides this newly announced project, Remedy is also developing Alan Wake II.

