Matthew praises former YB coach Seoane

Lothar Matthaus is a fan of Gerardo Siwan. picture:

Corner stone

For German football legend Lothar Matthaus, it is already clear: Gerardo Sewan is one of the best coaches in the Bundesliga. The Lucerne man receives a lot of praise for ‘Heaven’. Adi Hütter, however, failed.

As for Lothar Matthaus, Julian Nagelsmann is doing almost everything right at Bayern Munich at the moment. For TV broadcaster Sky, the national record player evaluated the start of eight coaches at their new clubs and gave the 34-year-old Bayern coach a straight coach.

“Julian was smart enough not to want to turn everything upside down at Bayern. It’s not necessary at all, but some would prefer to do it at first to set an example. Not Julian. He looked at everything in peace and changed little. Of the little things,” 60-year-old Matthews wrote of the Bundesliga leaders coach.

Hütter «Not like Gladbach»

Former player of the national team Stephen Baumgart of 1. gave FC Köln 1.5 (best value is 1). Gerardo Seoane of Bayer Leverkusen and Mark van Bommel of VfL Wolfsburg have two goals in a row from Matthäus. The Swiss and his new club Bayer Leverkusen are fourth after five days of matches – just three points behind Nagelsmann’s Bayern. The beginning of a former YB coach’s dream.

Marco Rose from Borussia Dortmund has a rating of 2.5. Jesse Marsh of RB Leipzig and Oliver Glasner of Eintracht Frankfurt are rated 4.

Borussia Monchengladbach coach Adi Hütter came in at the bottom of Mateusz’s rating with a score of 4.5. “With all my sympathy and appreciation for Adi Hütter and Borussia Monchengladbach: what Borussia and their coach have done so far is not at all like Gladbach,” said Mateus. “What the club stands for is completely missing. Enthusiastic attacking football, played many chances, goals, speed, passion. Hardly anything of this has been seen so far. Result: 16th place”, wrote Mateus.