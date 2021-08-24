Matt Lang – More: The album is now also available in Germany | Country.de

It was fine three years ago Matt Lang on the way to NashvilleTo record his first English-language album there – without speaking a single word in English. produced by Danic Dobell, studio owner and Canadian guitarist (Emerson Drive), debuted his EP “Matt Lang” in the fall of 2019 to number one nationally. iTunes Country Album Charts – He stayed there several weeks. At the time, Matt was in the process of mastering English quickly, but now he speaks it fluently.

Matt’s first EP has been streamed over 3.1 million times to date. in a maniwakiIndigenous musicians of Quebec have always wanted to bring Nashville to Quebec and make a name for themselves across Canada and the world. From 2018 to 2021 he gave hundreds of live shows – in English and to an ever-growing audience. Most of his concerts are now sold out. Matt and his band played support for January and February 2020 tibi On his “The Good Ones” tour of Ontario and Western Canada. European premieres were followed in March 2020 at C2C . Festival in Berlin.

On June 5, 2020, Lang released his second English-language album “More” (Jayward Artist Group), which received enthusiastic responses from fans and critics. The album debuted at number one in iTunes Chart of All Kinds and in iTunes Country Album Charts It was the best-selling album in Quebec (Nielsen) and the best-selling album in Canada (Nielsen). The album was released on August 20, 2021 more Now also released in Germany: a long player with a lot of good songs that will delight fans of modern country music and always be in a good mood!

More has produced three singles and videos to date. Matt’s first single, “Water Down The Whiskey”, made it into the top 20 on Canadian country radio and hit over 2.3 million channels. With the song “Getcha”, Matt celebrated his first 5 radio singles of Fall 2020, which have been streamed more than 2 million times so far. Number three, “Only A Woman”, also earned a top 15 spot on the Canadian radio charts and a top 10 spot on the Billboard Charts for the Emerging Canadian Artist. It has also been broadcast more than two million times. In total, the number of “more” has reached more than ten million audio broadcasts so far.

The successes CONTINUE IN 2020: Matt won another Gala Country Award for “Live Show of the Year” and was nominated for ADISQ 2020 in the same category. He also earned his first national CCMA nomination for “Rising Star of the Year”. His new single “In A Bar” will be released worldwide in June 2021 – with the biggest band ever behind him. died with Gayward Artist Group Inc. under contract. label from garden expelled and from Sony Music Canada Promotes. He is represented by Preste Canada and UTA International.

Matt Lang – More: Album

nickname: more

artist: Matt Lang

date of publication: 21. August 2021

a poster: Jayward Artist (The Orchard) Collection

Formats: compact disc and digital

Tracks: 8

Type: new country

track list: (more)

01. More

02. Water down whiskey

03. In the bar

04. Only a woman

05. Jicha

06. Play it

07. Better when I drink

08. I woke up like this