Matt Booty, President of Xbox Game Studios, will present the Storytime Keynote at PAX West 2022

Matt Booty, President of Xbox Game Studios, will give the Keynote to Storytime at PAX West 2022, the premiere gaming and gaming culture event on the West Coast. After the keynote, attendees can visit the exhibition space at the Seattle Convention Center, where legendary game developers The Pokémon Company will join a number of exhibitors from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Keynote speaker Matt Booty welcomes the global gaming community to the main stage at PAX West on Friday, September 2 at 10:30 a.m. PT. Matt Booty’s career began in the 1990s as a developer for legendary Midway Games such as Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, NFL Blitz and Cruis’n USA. He joined Microsoft in 2010 to lead in-house game development teams and played a pivotal role in the acquisition and expansion of Minecraft to other platforms including Nintendo Switch, VR, and education. Matt is currently the corporate vice president of Xbox Game Studios, the organization responsible for developing and publishing Microsoft games for consoles, PC, and mobile platforms.

Coming to PAX West, The Pokémon Company invites trainers to experience the latest and greatest in the legendary Monster catcher series. ESL Gaming hosts esports tournaments on the show floor alongside other fan-favorite exhibitors – AAA and indie alike – including Nintendo, Sega, Finji, Bandai Namco, PLAION (formerly Koch Media), tinyBuild and Devolver Digital, Apogee Entertainment, Ysbrid Games, Raw Fury, Yacht Club Games and many more including tech giants Intel, AMD and ASUS.

“Every day before the show enriches the PAX West experience – and we are now proud to announce Matt Booty to open the show,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. “I have to go now. I have quite a few Warhammer mini dresses to paint before the show.”

In the interest of the safety of all attendees, including visitors, exhibitors, guests and staff, all attendees at PAX West 2022 are required to show their vaccination card and wear face shield at all times. For more information, please refer to the official health and safety guidelines.

A limited number of four-day PAX West 2022 badges are available for $235, with Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday badges now available for $62. For travel information, event schedules, FAQs, and more, visit the official PAX West website and follow PAX on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram.