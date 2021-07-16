Mathieu Pompei – EHCW brought second Canadian place

– EHCW takes second place in Canada EHCW’s foreign duo for the next season in the Swiss league is complete: Matt Wilkins (30) players from DEL 2 joins Matteo Pompey (29). Urs Kindhauser

Matthew Pompey is supposed to help the young EHCW team with his behavior and leadership. Photo: Ravensburg Towerstars

EHC Winterthur has signed Mathieu Pompei, second place Canadian, for the next season. Pompey and Matt Wilkins, It was announced that they would move from Val Gardena to Winterthur in April, He replaced Zack Torquato (to Angers/FRA) and Riley Press (Stjernen/NOR). “With Pompeii, we were able to find the playmaker we were looking for,” says Mario Antonelli, Director of Sports at EHCW. “He is resilient and has been used successfully on larger ice surfaces for several years. With his attitude and leadership he can definitely help our young team.”

The 29-year-old Pompeii is from the province of Quebec. The 1.73m-tall striker played for McGill University in Montreal for five seasons. In 2017, he moved to Ravensburg and became a wanted man at DEL 2. In 2019, Pompey was the DEL-2 champion with Ravensburg before joining Landshut. With 29 goals and 39 assists in 52 games, he was the fourth top scorer in DEL 2. In 2020, Landshut did not move past the last place in the tournament, which was canceled after qualifying. Pompey returned to Ravensburg last season and reached the semi-finals with his team. In 45 matches he scored 11 goals and 32 assists.

Swiss League: Friday, September 10, 8 p.m.: EHCW – Thurgau. Saturday 11 September, 5.45 p.m.: Visp – EHCW. Tuesday, September 14, 7.45 p.m.: La Chaux-de-Fonds – EHCW. Saturday 18th September, 8pm: EHCW – Sierre. Test matches: Friday, August 13: Sierre – EHCW. Thursday, August 19: EHCW – EVZ Academy (in Romanshorn). Friday, August 27, 8 p.m.: EHCW – Dübendorf. Tuesday, August 31: La Chaux-de-Fonds – EHCW. Friday, September 3, 7:30 p.m.: EHCW – Kloten.

Derby beginning of the season

The Swiss league schedule was also published this week. EHCW begins the season on Friday, September 10, with a home match against Thurgau and travels to Visp a day later. The first test match will take place in Sierre on Friday, August 13th.

