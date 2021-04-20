Maskmaker is out today – the launch trailer for the mysterious VR adventure

“Maskmaker”, a mysterious virtual reality adventure by InnerspaceVR and MWM Interactive, is now available for Oculus Rift, Quest (via cable), PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and PC-VR via SteamVR. There is also a launch trailer to be seen.

“With the help of cool virtual reality puzzles and beautiful surroundings, Maskmaker takes players on an extraordinary adventure into a mysterious world, where they slip into the role of a mask maker apprentice, learn the art of masking and uncover the mask-maker secret,” he says.

Game description: “In Maskmaker, players meet Prospero, the powerful leader of the mask world, who invites them to his workshop to become a new apprentice. As players learn to make different masks, they soon discover that their new abilities make it possible to travel between the different biomes and take over the guardians who live there Players explore each vital area in search of mask-making resources, solve puzzles, and improve their craft skills to prove they deserve to be a mask maker. They work their way from mask to mask and puzzle to puzzle through the world of masks to find Prospero and finally to uncover the secrets of his identity.