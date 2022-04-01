“Masamune-kun’s Revenge” gets a second season – Anime2You

On the Twitter account Today, the anime adaptation of “Masamune-kun’s Revenge” (Japanese: Masamune-kun no Revenge) was released. announceThat this will get a second season.

Details are still pending

Specific details about the sequel, such as production team members or broadcast date, are still pending for now. Of course we will keep you updated as usual. You can watch the first teaser for the ad below.

The twelve-part first season, which aired in the Spring 2017, season, was directed by Mirai Minato (“My Great Jahi Won’t Be Beaten!”) at Studio SILVER LINK. Michiko Yokote (“Takagi-san”) wrote the script, while Tatsuya Kato composed the music.

broadcast service Crunchy Roll All episodes are presented in the original Japanese version with German subtitles upon request. A German disc release is not planned.

Makabe Masamune has changed completely for one reason only: he wants revenge. Contrary to his past, he worked hard to look good to achieve his goal. Faster than expected, on the first day at his new school, he also meets the object of his revenge…Adagaki Aki! He doesn’t waste time launching his plan, but revenge doesn’t come easy.

© 竹 岡 葉 ・ ・ Tiv ・ 一 迅 社 / 「政 宗 く ん の リ ジ」 ジ」 製作