Martin Amis: British author dies at age 73 Entertainment

The star British author Martin Amis has passed away at the age of 73, his widow Isabel Fonseca (62 years) announced when asked by the British daily The Guardian. The writer died at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, on Friday.

He fought esophageal cancer to the end. Now he died of his illness. Amis’ most famous works include such works as Greedy (1984) and London Fields (1989). The author is known for his biting sense of humor.

For example, in “Greed” he humorously dealt with the capitalist excesses of the eras of Margaret Thatcher (87) in Great Britain and Ronald Reagan (93) in the United States.

The organizers of the British Booker Prize for Literature called the deceased “one of the most popular and discussed writers of the last 50 years” in their first obituary. Amis has never won a Booker Prize, but has been nominated twice. In 2008, the British newspaper The Times included him in its list of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945.

Amis has published a total of 14 novels, two collections of short stories, and eight nonfiction books. He leaves five children, Delilah (47), Louis (38), Jacob (37), Fernanda (26) and Cleo (24).