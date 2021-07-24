Mars Rover is set to take samples back to Earth soon

Preparations are underway for a rock sample to be taken by the “Perseverance” rover. The material will one day be sent to Earth.
The basics in brief
- Perseverance could soon collect samples of Martian rocks.
- The rover’s find is supposed to be sent to Earth one day.
The ‘Perseverance’ spacecraft is preparing to take a sample of Martian rocks. This must someday be sent to Earth. The US space agency said that the operation will begin in the next two weeks NASA Wednesday with.
“We are on the cusp of a new era of planetary research and discovery,” he said. NASADirector Thomas Zurbuchen. In general it will be the process of having different scientific instruments on board from “perseverance” (in German about: staying in power), it lasts about eleven days. Exactly when and how the sample will be sent to Earth is still being planned.
The Mars Rover landed in February
“Perseverance” was at the end of February with a risky maneuver on Mars real estate. Develop and build about 2.5 billion dollar (about 2.2 billion euros) The expensive rover lasted eight years. It is supposed to search for traces of past microbial life on Mars and investigate the planet’s climate and geology.
too small helicopter Bring him to Mars in mid-April took off for the first time. It was the first plane to fly on another planet. In the meantime, “Ingenuity” (German: ingenuity) has already completed a total of nine flights, and its mission, which was originally scheduled to last about 30 days, has been extended.
