science

Mars Crater Gale was more of a pond than a lake

August 6, 2021
Faye Stephens

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring our neighboring planet Mars since 2012. To be more precise, Curiosity is exploring Gale Crater, which is ideally located between the northern flatlands of the red planet and the southern hemisphere’s crater landscape. Gale Crater is an ancient crater, about 154 kilometers in diameter, and probably formed more than 3.5 billion years ago. Mount Aeolis Mons, a mountain about five kilometers high, rises in the middle.

