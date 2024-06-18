June 18, 2024

Mars: Astronomers wonder where the water comes from – ice layers discovered in Martian volcanoes

Faye Stephens June 18, 2024 4 min read
Sciences Frost in space

Discovering layers of ice on Mars volcanoes

| Reading time: 3 minutes

Martian volcano with a layer of ice

For the first time, water frost has been discovered near the equator of Mars

Source: ESA/DZA/FO Berlin (A. Valentinas)

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to view embedded content, it is necessary to obtain your revocable consent to the transfer and processing of personal data, as providers of embedded content require this consent as third-party service providers. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “On”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Article 49(1)(a) of the GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the key and privacy at the bottom of the page.

Astronomers are puzzling over the source of the water: A thin layer of ice forms on Mars’ massive volcanoes in the morning. By the afternoon it had already melted. Until now, it was thought that it was impossible for frost to form there at the equator.

aOn Mars near the equator, astronomers have discovered thin layers of water ice. Similar to frost, ice covers the ground in volcanic craters shortly after sunrise in cold seasons – and the layer disappears again in the afternoon. Scientists suspect that the frozen water comes from Mars’ thin atmosphere. However, a volcanic origin cannot be completely ruled out, the international research team led by Adomas Valentinas from the University of Bern wrote in the specialized journal.Natural earth sciences“.

Frost on top of Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the entire solar system

Frost on top of Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the entire solar system

Source: ESA/TGO/CaSSIS

Olympus Mons is about 600 kilometers in diameter

Olympus Mons is about 600 kilometers in diameter

Source: European Space Agency/Deutsche Aerospace Center/FO Berlin

“We thought it was impossible for frost to form at the Martian equator because the combination of sunlight and the thin atmosphere keeps temperatures relatively high, whether on the surface or on mountaintops,” Valentinas said in a statement issued by the European Space Agency, quoted by the European Space Agency. . This is different than on Earth, where temperatures drop significantly towards mountain peaks and higher mountains are covered in snow for longer periods of time.

See also  Look for these astrological highlights

Valentinas discovered the frost in images taken by the European Space Agency’s Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) research satellite. Images taken by the Mars Express spacecraft later confirmed the formation of ice in the summit craters of four volcanoes.

Here you will find content from YouTube

In order to view embedded content, it is necessary to obtain your revocable consent to the transfer and processing of personal data, as providers of embedded content require this consent as third-party service providers. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “On”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Article 49(1)(a) of the GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the key and privacy at the bottom of the page.

The volcanoes include the largest known volcano in the solar system, the 21-kilometre-high Olympus Mons. It is located in the Tharsis region, where other volcanoes are located: Arsia Mons, Askraios Mons, and Seronios Tholos. Arsia Mons is located slightly south of the equator, and the other volcanoes are located slightly north. As on Earth, the areas around the equator are the warmest on average on the planet. Because Mars is much farther from the Sun than Earth, the maximum temperature on the Red Planet is about 20 degrees Celsius.

See also  Acoustic and Electrical Pain Stimulation - A Healing Practice

The special topography of volcanoes

A layer of ice covers large areas of the volcano’s craters. The study’s authors explain their formation by the special topography of volcanoes: “Winds pull down mountain slopes and carry relatively humid air from the surface to higher altitudes, where it condenses and settles as frost,” explains co-author Nicola Thomas from Harvard University. University of Bern.

Read also

Astronomers also investigated whether the ice could be carbon dioxide (CO₂). On the one hand, there are large amounts of carbon dioxide ice (dry ice) on Mars, especially at the poles. On the other hand, the Martian atmosphere consists of more than 95 percent carbon dioxide. But the surface temperatures measured during the ice observations were above the freezing point of carbon dioxide. Computer simulations also showed that it was likely water ice.

Read also

The two Voyager probes were launched in 1977 on two different paths

However, the ice layer is very thin: different estimation methods resulted in an average value of 0.01 mm. But due to the size of the area covered, about 150,000 tons of water could cover the four volcanic craters in the early morning. Researchers suspect that the water comes from the atmosphere. In addition to carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, dormant volcanoes can also release water vapor, but scientists have found no evidence of this.

“Finding water on Mars is always exciting, both for its scientific interest and because of its implications for human and robotic exploration,” says Colin Wilson, ESA’s project scientist for the used Mars rover.

See also  This vaccine eliminates all viruses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Starlings in the Wind Tunnel: Always Follow the Leading Bird | Sciences

June 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Verify the vaccination certificate: These three vaccinations prevent Alzheimer’s

June 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

How shipping threatens river life

June 17, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Alonso tops Formula 1 practice in Canada after storms

June 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

LATAM aircraft will feature Paramount+ Entertainment – ​​Aeroflap

June 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Mars: Astronomers wonder where the water comes from – ice layers discovered in Martian volcanoes

June 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

A draw for Denmark and a win for England

June 18, 2024 Eileen Curry