Mario Golf is dropping the club’s contents next week on Nintendo Switch Online

The next N64 classic is heading to Nintendo Switch Online, this time Mario Golf.

Starting next week, and more specifically starting April 15, 2022, you can play the title with the Nintendo Switch Online+ expansion pack.

golf like 1999



Mario Golf was originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999, so you’ll soon find out how well it fared today on the Switch.

14 different characters are available to you in the game, each of them has its own skills and swing techniques. If you want, you can even mock your opponents and disturb their concentration.

Ten different game modes are waiting for you, including tournaments, timed games and mini golf. You can relax on six different golf courses. Meanwhile, you can collect experience points, progress and you can also play a round of golf with four people.

Mario Golf brings more momentum to the group starting April 15th #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion pack! In the # Nintendo 64The game that started in the series, you get to go green with Mario and co. pic.twitter.com/joAHIhcbmn – Nintendo UK April 7, 2022

To view this content, please allow targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Experience the classics in a new way



Recently, Nintendo had The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask And F-Zero X was released for Switch Online.

Likewise there was Three new games from Sega Mega Drive as Three new additions from SNES and NESless Earthworm C 2.

Moreover you can Special Editions From Super Mario World and Super Punch-Out, which is different from the regular versions.