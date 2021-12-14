Mario Frick will be the new coach

football

Media report: Mario Frick will become the new coach of FC Lucerne – Vaduz takes over Mario Frick will become the new coach of FC Lucerne. The 47-year-old is currently under contract with FC Vaduz. At FCL, they don’t want to say anything about it right now. However, the FCV takes a stand.

FC Lucerne: Mario Frick is the new coach: This is what the portal says new Tuesday lunch time. Accordingly, Frick should replace interim FCL coach Sandro Chivu at the start of the year. FC Luzern does not want to comment on this topic when asked.

Mario Frick, coach of FC Vaduz. Photo: Martin Meienberger/Freshfocus (Zurich, November 11, 2021)

When Mario Frick was asked about the report, he told our newspaper:

“I was also surprised by this news. My entire focus is on the next higher fight.”

Frick has been coach of FC Vaduz since 2018 and will face FC Winterthur on Sunday. Three weeks ago, Frick told our newspaper he did not want to participate in the speculation about the successor to former FCL coach Fabio Celestini. “The truth is that I have a running contract with Vaduz until the summer and that I am completely focused on the task of getting back on the road.”

FC Vaduz responded and sent a written statement on Tuesday noon:

«The club can confirm that FC Lucerne is in talks with Mario Frick and that he is a candidate to coach in central Switzerland. The focus is now fully on the first game on Sunday against FC Winterthur, which is why there will currently be no further comment from the club or their coach Mario Frick.»

Magnin is also a hot filter

In addition to Mario Frick, Alex Frei, Mauro Lustrinelli and Ludovic Magnin are also on the shortlist. Magnin held talks with FCL officials. Magnen was also surprised by Tuesday’s lunchtime news, as he had not received any rejection from FC Lucerne.

The panel looking for the new coach for the FCL includes sporting director Remo Mayer, President Stefan Wolff and chief scout Pascual de Simon and Laurent Prince from the board. Mayer wants to introduce the new coach no later than the start of training on January 3. “The earlier the better,” says Meyer. (dw/rem)