Marco Streler angry with penalty kick against Sevilla against Wolfsburg

Marco Streller can barely stand his seat in the blue studio!

When the controversial penalty scene from the 83rd minute reappears in the Champions League match review Wolfsburg-Sevilla (1:1), he intervenes violently.

“May I say something quick?” , asks the mediator, then really starts right away: “From zero this penalty he never played football himself. Why on earth? He (Josuha Guilavogui, d. Red.) kicked the ball away, that’s a very natural move!”

Referee Georgi Kabakov decided a penalty in favor of Sevilla, which frightened everyone in Wolfsburg after the intervention of the VAR. Because Guilavogui, who flies off the field at the same time as the second warning, also hits the opponent’s leg after a clear action.

Completely incomprehensible, as Streller discovers: “I almost exploded my neck! How can you give a penalty and then also yellow and red? Sorry, this is a scandal!”

Another studio expert, Tim Klose, formerly born in Wolfsburg, no longer understands the world either – and attacks the VAR: “I’m sorry if I had to put it this way: but there are some ‘Henez’ sitting behind the screen.”