Marco Streler angry with penalty kick against Sevilla against Wolfsburg

September 30, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Wolfsburg can’t believe it: Guzuha Jelavogwe (left) flies from the field …

    .. Wolves received a 1-1 equalizer against Seville on penalties.

    “I’m sorry if I had to put it this way: but there are some ‘hennes’ behind the screen,” Tim Klose says of the VAR intervention.

    Ivan Rakitic doesn’t care – he makes it 1-1 from the point.

Marco Streller can barely stand his seat in the blue studio!

When the controversial penalty scene from the 83rd minute reappears in the Champions League match review Wolfsburg-Sevilla (1:1), he intervenes violently.

