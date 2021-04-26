The issue is becoming more and more concrete. The move from Marco Arnautovic to FC Bologna for a long time seems to have been more than just a pious wish for the Italian League club.

Already in winter, “Rusoblou” tried very hard to get the Viennese, but the transfer was not possible. Bologna’s sporting director Walter Sabatini, who enjoys good relations in China and is a much coveted transfer fighter in Italy, has not left the connection with interruption.

In the meantime, it appears that there are already concrete talks between Sabatini and Danijel Arnautovic, brother and manager of the ÖFB star, according to “Corriere dello Sport”. Arnautovi is said to have admired the persistence and intense advertising of the Italians.

There is no doubt that Bologna definitely wants to sign the 32-year-old. Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has commented positively on Arnautovic several times and is said to have made a commitment from a striker of the caliber of the Chinese Legion a condition of his residency.

Free although there is an ongoing contract?

Club president Joey Sabuto has reportedly already given the green light. But the financial possibilities of the club from Emilia Romagna are limited. The salary requirement for a player 87 times on the ÖFB team has yet to be met, but the mid-sized Italian company wants to provide a corresponding transfer fee. And here is where it gets complicated.

Arnautovic still has a contract in Shanghai that will last until the end of 2022. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the attacking player is confident of his ability to make a free transfer in the summer. In the Chinese Super League, a number of clubs have run into serious financial problems in recent months, and Shanghai should not mind saving Austria’s exorbitant salary.

But there are still concerns in Bologna that a club in the Premier League may be around the corner with a better offer.

Perspective Montreal

At least Rusoblot has a long-term plan to show it. Arnautovic allegedly has the option to sign a two-year contract in Italy and then move to Major League Soccer. Bologna President Joy Sabuto is also the founder and owner of Canadian MLS CF Montreal. The Saputo family formed the “Saputo Inc.” Establish an Albanian Empire.

In recent years, players have been transported regularly back and forth between Bologna and Montreal, such as Marco De Vaio, Andrea Pisano, Blearyem Desiemaili, Ambassador Tider, Lasse Lapalainen, Sebastian Briza and others.

The prospect of being able to play in Major League Soccer after returning to Serie A is very likely attractive to Arnutovic.



