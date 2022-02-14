March 2022 Edition The Power of Language

The power of language
When speech begins, how do children learn it and what does the sound reveal about a person
life <-> The human
Language Evolution
Scientists use linguistic, anatomical, and genetic analysis to explore the origin of human language. But how exactly can it be dated? Why can people speak at all?
by Jan Berndorf
How does gossip become a language?
Linguists and developmental psychologists study how children learn to speak and what happens in their brains. Apparently, complex processes already occur in childhood
by Andrea Mertz
“It is better to learn a new language in a natural environment”
How can immigrant children be included in the classroom? Language educator Nickel Bulot from the University of Münster knows: What children need is community, not separation.
Interviewed by Andrea Mertz
how we talk
Voice reveals a lot about a person – for example their physical characteristics and personality traits
by Jan Schoenkenbecher
research perspective
Intuition and error
by Ralph Neumann
Made-to-measure medicine
Medicines tailored to the patient and their disease: What was perfect ten years ago is establishing itself today – and will shape the medicine of tomorrow.
Written by Christian Young
Knowledge <-> the scientist
Few cannibals in the universe
A globular cluster is a prime witness to the gluttony of dwarf galaxies: they grow by devouring others of their kind.
by Thorsten Dambeck
Heaps of stars Methuselah
In globular clusters, stars are held together strongly by gravity. The ancestors of these gigantic structures existed when the universe was chemically backward
by Thorsten Dambeck
science violators
Mask requirements for slumber party
guest star 1181
An international team of researchers has spotted a plume of a supernova that Asian astronomers saw shimmering in the sky in 1181.
by Thomas Buerke
A seminar
intelligence in the universe
The Search for Extraterrestrial Super Civilizations and the Far Future of Life in the Universe: Symposium with the old photo of Astronomy and Physics Science Editor Rüdiger Vaas on 2 and 3 June 2022 in Stuttgart.
fatal delay
Most animal species give birth to their offspring when the food supply at the breeding site is optimal. However, as a result of global warming, migratory birds often return to their breeding grounds too late
Written by Christian Young
technology <-> the future
Puzzle solution: pangolin
Eight stories in our January issue of hidden inventors and discoverers have activated the instincts of Bild der wissenschaft readers. Find solutions and winners here
by THORWALD EWE
Sabine Huseinfelder samples
From Frankfurt to New York in 30 minutes
With physics to achieve victory
If you want to achieve the best performance in winter sports, you should make physics your ally
by FINN BROCKERHOFF
Organ regrowth
Researchers are developing techniques to create new, viable organs from body tissues
by Reinhard Breuer
Standards
magazine: News from research and technology
enormous: Lack of sleep makes you fat
Germany Map: University appointments – very few female professors
statistics: German Forest
I do not believe that: The Everyday Stupidity of Artificial Intelligence by Ernst Peter Fischer
Cogito: The New Puzzle – Solve the December puzzle with the winners
updated: no medicine
Preview: fast calculators
