Many royal congratulations: The Queen congratulates Lillipet on her first birthday – entertainment

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter celebrates her first birthday. There are also congratulations to Lilibet from the royal relatives.

Members of the royal family have congratulated the daughter of Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (40) on their first birthday. Little Lilibet lives in the United States with her family currently in England. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived with children Lilibit and Archie, 3, for the platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II, 96.

Although the Queen has met her great-granddaughter, there are no official snapshots. Royal family birthday wishes also does not contain any images. The Queen’s official Twitter account says so: “I wish Lilibet a very happy birthday!” At the expense of Prince Charles (73) And Duchess Camilla (74) has an almost identical message—with an extra cake emoji. Prince William (39) and Duchess Kate (40) wrote: To a zeppelin: “We wish Lilibet, who is making one today, a Merry Christmas!”

special celebration

According to British media reports, the Sussexes are celebrating their daughter’s birthday with a small group at Frogmore Cottage. The family resides in their home in Windsor during their stay in England. In early 2020, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States with their son Archie. Lillipet was born in California last year. It is said that she met her famous grandmother for the first time shortly after arriving in England.

